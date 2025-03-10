Hines Inks 11-Year Lease for New Milwaukee Restaurant Cassis

MILWAUKEE — Hines has completed an 11-year lease for James Beard-nominated Chef Kyle Knall’s newest restaurant, Cassis, to be located on the ground floor of Hines’ newly built luxury apartment community in Milwaukee. The riverfront French bistro, slated to open late this year, will span 5,175 square feet with an additional 1,100 square feet of outdoor patio space at 333 Water Street. The property, which marks the first luxury apartment tower to be located in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, features amenities such as a sports lounge with golf simulator and resort-style pool and deck area.