Hines, Ivanhoe Cambridge Top Out 47-Story Texas Tower in Downtown Houston

Posted on by

Texas Tower, a 47-story building at 601 Travis St. in downtown Houston, is expected to open in the fourth quarter.

HOUSTON — A partnership between two developers, Houston-based Hines and Montreal-based Ivanhoe Cambridge, has topped out Texas Tower, a 47-story office building located at 601 Travis St. in downtown Houston. Designed by Pelli Clarke Pelli, the 1 million-square-foot building is currently 40 percent preleased to tenants such as Hines and law firms Vinson & Elkins LLP and DLA Piper. Amenities include a fitness center, conference center, tenant lounge, lobby coworking area and rooftop gardens. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter.