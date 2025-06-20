Hines Launches Leasing at 300-Unit Rowley Apartment Complex in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, TENN. — Houston-based Hines has launched leasing for The Rowley, a 300-unit apartment complex located within the Clari Park mixed-use development in Murfreesboro. The development offers a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences ranging in size from 653 square feet to 1,359 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Rental rates for a studio apartment begin at $1,750.

Amenities at The Rowley include a central village green lawn for social gatherings and events, resort-style swimming pool with cabanas, Zen garden with an outdoor yoga lawn and relaxation zones, as well as a dog park and spa. Additionally, the community includes indoor amenities such as a two-story clubroom, bar with a sports simulator room, entertainment lounges, private conference rooms, podcast room, coworking lounge and a fitness center, with 17 micro-office suites for residents who are hybrid or remote employees.

Clari Park spans 78 acres and features a mix of retailers and restaurants like CAVA, Drake’s, Neighbors, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, Main Event, In-N-Out Burger, Raising Cane’s and Whataburger, as well as a TownPlace Suites by Marriott hotel.