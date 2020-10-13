REBusinessOnline

Hines Launches Multifamily Property Management Service Willowick Residential

Posted on by in Company News, Multifamily, Texas

HOUSTON — Hines has launched Willowick Residential, the Houston-based real estate giant’s new multifamily property management service. Named after founder Gerald D. Hines’ first residential development in Houston’s River Oaks area, Willowick Residential currently has nine properties in its portfolio. Hines, which has offered some sort of property management services since its inception in 1957, has a multifamily portfolio of 63 properties across 38 U.S. cities.

