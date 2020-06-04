Hines, Oaktree Select Graycor to Build First Phase of 1.2 MSF Industrial Project in Glendale, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

Construction for the first 569,520-square-foot industrial building at Glendale 303 along the Loop 303 corridor in Glendale, Ariz., is slated to begin in July.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Hines, along with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, has selected Graycor Construction’s Southwest Division as general contractor for Phase I of Glendale 303 (G303), a Class A industrial development along the Loop 303 corridor in Glendale.

The industrial park will be constructed in two phases, with two buildings each totaling 569,520 square feet. To accommodate needs of a major tenant, G303 will offer the flexibility to convert into a single, 1.2 million-square-foot building.

Graycor will manage grading for the full project site and build G303’s first 569,520-square-foot building. Construction is slated to begin in July, with completion scheduled for first-quarter 2021.

Ware Malcomb is serving as architect for G303. Bill Honsaker and John Lydon of JLL are serving as leasing brokers for the project.