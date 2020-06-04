REBusinessOnline

Hines, Oaktree Select Graycor to Build First Phase of 1.2 MSF Industrial Project in Glendale, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Industrial, Western

G303-Glendale-AZ

Construction for the first 569,520-square-foot industrial building at Glendale 303 along the Loop 303 corridor in Glendale, Ariz., is slated to begin in July.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Hines, along with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, has selected Graycor Construction’s Southwest Division as general contractor for Phase I of Glendale 303 (G303), a Class A industrial development along the Loop 303 corridor in Glendale.

The industrial park will be constructed in two phases, with two buildings each totaling 569,520 square feet. To accommodate needs of a major tenant, G303 will offer the flexibility to convert into a single, 1.2 million-square-foot building.

Graycor will manage grading for the full project site and build G303’s first 569,520-square-foot building. Construction is slated to begin in July, with completion scheduled for first-quarter 2021.

Ware Malcomb is serving as architect for G303. Bill Honsaker and John Lydon of JLL are serving as leasing brokers for the project.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: Safeguarding Seniors Housing Residents and Caregivers During COVID-19
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
Conferences
Jun
4
Webinar: The State of the NNN Market as the Industry Emerges from COVID-19
Jun
10
Webinar: Healthcare and Medical Office Buildings — Investment & Development Market Update


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  