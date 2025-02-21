Friday, February 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialSelf-StorageTexas

Hines Recapitalizes 9,700-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in DFW

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Houston-based Hines has recapitalized a portfolio of 14 self-storage facilities totaling approximately 9,700 units via new joint venture equity with the operator, CubeSmart. The properties collectively total more than 1.2 million square feet of net rentable space and are scattered across the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. Aaron Swerdlin and Andrew Warin led the Newmark team that structured the recapitalization on behalf of Hines. CubeSmart is now the majority owner of the portfolio, though additional details of the transaction were not disclosed.

You may also like

JLL Brokers Sale of 274,583 SF Office Building...

Midway Completes Renovation of 244-Room Moran Hotel at...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 6.1-Acre Industrial...

Veritex Community Bank to Open New Office, Retail...

Venture One Buys 50,043 SF Industrial Building in...

Altman Logistics, PCCP Begin Vertical Construction of 200,000...

Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 17,200 SF...

Affinius Capital Provides $34M Loan for Refinancing of...

Leon Multifamily Completes 360-Unit Apartment Development in Hickory...