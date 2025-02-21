Hines Recapitalizes 9,700-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in DFW

HOUSTON — Houston-based Hines has recapitalized a portfolio of 14 self-storage facilities totaling approximately 9,700 units via new joint venture equity with the operator, CubeSmart. The properties collectively total more than 1.2 million square feet of net rentable space and are scattered across the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex. Aaron Swerdlin and Andrew Warin led the Newmark team that structured the recapitalization on behalf of Hines. CubeSmart is now the majority owner of the portfolio, though additional details of the transaction were not disclosed.