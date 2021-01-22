REBusinessOnline

Hines Sells Industrial Logistics Facility in Santa Ana, California for $113.5M

515-E-Dyer-Santa-Ana-CA

Located at 515 E. Dyer in Santa Ana, Calif., the industrial logistic facility features 373,942 square feet of last-mile distribution or traditional manufacturing and warehouse space.

SANTA ANA, CALIF. — Hines has completed the sale of 515 E. Dyer, an industrial logistics facility in Santa Ana. An undisclosed buyer acquired the property for $113.5 million.

Situated close to State Route 55, Interstate 5 and John Wayne Airport, the facility offers 373,942 square feet of last-mile distribution or more traditional manufacturing and warehouse space in Southern California. Hines purchased the facility in 2017 and implemented a robust capital improvement plan, including new roof, seismic retrofit, expanded trailer parking, office upgrades, landscaping and signage.

The facility is fully leased through 2034.

Cushman & Wakefield, including John Griffin, represented both parties in the transaction.

