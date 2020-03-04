Hines to Develop 737,000 SF Busch Logistics Park Near Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

CHATSWORTH, GA. — Houston-based Hines will develop Busch Logistics Park, a planned two-building, 737,000-square-foot industrial property in Chatsworth. Both buildings will be developed simultaneously, and Hines expects to deliver them in early 2021. Building A will span 526,400 square feet and feature cross-dock configuration and 36-foot clear heights, and Building B will span 210,600 square feet and feature rear load configuration and a 32-foot clear heights. The property is situated on 97 acres off Cass White Road and Interstate 75, 45 miles northwest of Atlanta. Reed Davis and Bob Currie of JLL will handle leasing efforts on behalf of the developer.