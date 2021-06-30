REBusinessOnline

Hines Tops Off 246-Unit Multifamily Project in Sleepy Hollow, New York

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NorthLight-at-Edge-on-Hudson-Sleepy-Hollow

Hines expects to deliver the first units at NorthLight at Edge-on-Hudson in Sleepy Hollow in the first quarter of next year and to fully complete the property in the third quarter of 2022.

SLEEPY HOLLOW, N.Y. — Houston-based Hines has topped off NorthLight at Edge-on-Hudson, a 246-unit multifamily project in Sleepy Hollow, located north of New York City. The property is located within the $1 billion, 70-acre Edge-on-Hudson mixed-use development that includes 16 acres of community parks and a waterfront promenade. Upon completion in the third quarter of next year, NorthLight at Edge-on-Hudson will offer studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 565 to 1,406 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, fitness deck, outdoor kitchens, fire pits, open green spaces, outdoor lounge areas, a clubhouse with coworking space, fitness center, kids’ playroom, communal kitchen and a wine lounge. Hines will begin leasing the property in the first quarter of 2022.

