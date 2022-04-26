Hines Tops Out 60-Story, 1.2 MSF Salesforce Tower Chicago

Construction of Salesforce Tower Chicago has resulted in a 19 percent reduction in carbon emissions for steel and concrete in comparison to the industry average, according to Hines.

CHICAGO — Hines has completed the concrete core and steel structure for Salesforce Tower Chicago, a 60-story, 1.2 million-square-foot office tower under development in downtown Chicago.

The project is the first building in Chicago to require and measure Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) to quantify the carbon emissions of concrete, steel and other various construction materials, according to Hines. This led to a 19 percent overall reduction in carbon emissions for steel and concrete in comparison to the industry average, adds the developer.

Hines partnered with Magnusson Klemencic Associates, a structural and civil engineering firm, to spearhead the creation of the Embodied Carbon Reduction Guidebook to educate Hines employees and industry peers about carbon reduction results. Neither a timeline for completion of Salesforce Tower Chicago was provided, nor were additional tenants besides Salesforce.