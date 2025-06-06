Hines, Urban Street Development Top Off Second Multifamily Building at $500M FAT Village in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Hines and Urban Street Development (USD) have completed vertical construction of the second multifamily building at FAT Village, an 835,000-square-foot, $500 million mixed-use development in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village neighborhood. Upon completion of Phase I, FAT Village will feature 80,000 square feet of experiential retail, a 1,200-space commercial parking structure and 600 residential units across two multifamily buildings, the first of which was topped out in March.

Later this year, Hines and USD will top off T3 FAT Village, a 180,000-square-foot mass timber office building. T3 (which is named for timber, transit and technology) is slated for completion in 2026. Blanca Commercial Real Estate is leading pre-leasing efforts for the office space.