Wednesday, September 23, 2026
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T3 FAT Village is a 180,000-square-foot mass-timber office building that features ground-level retail space.
DevelopmentFloridaLeasing ActivityMixed-UseOfficeSoutheast

Hines, USD Sign Two Office Tenants at T3 FAT Village in Fort Lauderdale

by John Nelson

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Hines and Urban Street Development (USD) have signed two new office tenants to join T3 FAT Village, a mass-timber office building within the $500 million FAT Village mixed-use redevelopment project in Fort Lauderdale’s Flagler Village. GXO Logistics Inc. will open a new 35,000-square-foot office at the six-story, 180,000-square-foot office building, and workplace furniture provider CBI Workplace Solutions will move its Fort Lauderdale operation to the property from Las Olas Boulevard.

The companies are the first committed tenants at T3 FAT Village and will open their offices next year. Blanca Commercial Real Estate handles the office leasing assignment at T3 FAT Village. Christina Jolley, Chris Harak and Kevin Carrasco of Blanca CRE represented GXO in the lease negotiations, while David Hillegas and A.J. Belt of Cushman & Wakefield represented CBI Workplace Solutions. Hines and USD plan to announce the property’s ground-level retail and restaurant tenants later this year.

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