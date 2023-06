SPICEWOOD, TEXAS — Dallas-based investment firm Hinze Capital has acquired a 222-unit self-storage facility in Spicewood, about 30 miles northwest of Austin. Spicewood Super Storage totals 83,510 net rentable square feet and includes spaces for boat and RV storage. Bill Bellomy, Michael Johnson, Logan Foster and Hugh Horne of self-storage brokerage firm Versal represented the Houston-based seller in the transaction. The team also procured Hinze Capital as the buyer.