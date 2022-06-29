REBusinessOnline

HIP Begins Development of 540,960 SF Spec Industrial Project in Huntley, Illinois

HUNTLEY, ILL. — HIP, a joint venture among affiliates of Craig Realty Group Inc., The Prime Group Inc. and The Capital Cos., has begun development of Huntley Commercial Center in Huntley, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The first phase will be a 540,960-square-foot industrial building that is slated for completion in late 2023. The building will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 357 parking stalls, 90 trailer parking stalls, 100 exterior docks and four drive-in doors. The site features an additional 11 acres that will be developed into a 177,320-square-foot build-to-suit project. Adam Marshall and Mark Deady of Newmark will market the development for lease. Development Solutions Inc. is the general contractor and Ware Malcomb is the architect.

