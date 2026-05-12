Historic Hanley House Reopens to Public in Clayton, Missouri

CLAYTON, MO. — The City of Clayton and the Clayton Community Foundation have reopened the historic Hanley House. Located at 7600 Westmoreland Ave. in Hanley Park, the Hanley House is Clayton’s oldest surviving home and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The property was built in 1855 by Martin Franklin Hanley. During the opening event on May 12, Susan Hanley, a descendent of the Hanley family, will plant an oak tree at the house. Closed to the public since 2020, the Hanley House will fully reopen for scheduled public tours in 2027.