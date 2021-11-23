REBusinessOnline

Historic WGN-TV Studios Trades Hands in Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest

CHICAGO — Hines Global Income Trust Inc. has entered into an agreement to acquire the historic WGN-TV Studios building located at 2501 W. Bradley Place in Chicago’s North Center submarket. Chicago-based developer R2 is selling the property for about $30.5 million, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. The deal follows Hines Global’s recent acquisition of Bradley Business Center, a 23-acre mixed-use campus located across the street from the WGN property. The TV station spans 131,000 square feet and is fully leased to WGN-TV, which first aired in 1948. Cody Hundertmark, Tom Sitz and David Knapp of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the transaction.

