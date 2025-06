MESQUITE, TEXAS — Chinese energy company HiTHIUM has opened a $200 million battery manufacturing facility in Mesquite, an eastern suburb of Dallas. The facility spans 484,441 square feet, and mass production of battery modules and systems is expected to begin before the end of the year. Kentucky-based design-build firm Gray handled the architectural and construction aspects of the project, which could account for the employment of as many as 200 people at the height of its operation.