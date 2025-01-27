Monday, January 27, 2025
HITT Contracting Breaks Ground on 270,000 SF Office Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia

by John Nelson

FALLS CHURCH, VA. — HITT Contracting has broken ground on its new headquarters facility at 7125 W. Falls Station Blvd. in Falls Church, roughly 10 miles west of Washington, D.C. The property will be a six-story building spanning 270,000 square feet of office and laboratory space, including a 40,000-square-foot research lab that HITT will operate in partnership with Virginia Tech’s Coalition for Smart Construction.

The project architect, Gensler, designed the facility to achieve LEED Platinum certification. Upon completion in early 2027, the property will accommodate more than 900 local HITT team members.

