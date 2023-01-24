REBusinessOnline

HJ Red Mountain Sells 69,270 SF Red Mountain Plaza Shopping Center in Mesa, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Retail, Western

Red-Mountain-Plaza-Mesa-AZ

PetSmart is a tenant at the 69,270-square-foot Red Mountain Plaza in Mesa, Ariz.

MESA, ARIZ. — HJ Red Mountain LLC, an entity formed by Jakosky Properties, has completed the disposition of Red Mountain Plaza, a retail center at the northwest corner of Power and McKellips roads in Mesa. Red Mountain Plaza, a Washington LLC, acquired the asset for $16.4 million.

Situated on eight acres, Red Mountain Plaza offers 69,270 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was 100 percent leased to a variety of tenants, including Michaels and PetSmart.

Ryan Schubert and Michael Hackett of Cushman & Wakefield in Phoenix represented the seller in the deal.

