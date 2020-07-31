HJ Sims Arranges $29.3M in Financing for Independent Living Facility Near Pittsburgh

NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, PA. — HJ Sims has arranged $29.3 million in financing for the development of Encore on the Lake, an 80-unit independent living community in North Strabane Township, approximately 20 miles southwest of Pittsburgh. Presbyterian Senior Care (PSC) is developing the four-story community, which will target middle-income residents. Partners on the project include Senior Housing Partners, a subsidiary of Presbyterian Homes & Services. The financing comprises $26 million of senior debt financing from First National with a 28-year maturity and $3.3 million of supplemental financing from Washington Financial with a 10-year maturity.