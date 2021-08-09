HJ Sims Arranges $47.6M Financing for Two Seniors Housing Properties in Pennsylvania

ERIE AND MECHANICSBURG, PA. — HJ Sims has arranged $47.6 million in financing for Bethany Village Retirement Center and Springhill, two seniors housing properties that are respectively located in Mechanicsburg and Erie. Bethany Village includes two campuses with 400 independent living units, 100 assisted living units, a 69-bed skilled nursing center and amenities. Springhill features 158 independent living and 35 personal care units, plus an 80-bed skilled nursing facility. The loans refinance bonds from 2012 and include a $20.4 million bank loan and tax-exempt, fixed-rate bonds totaling $27.2 million. The borrower was Asbury Communities Inc.