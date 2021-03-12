REBusinessOnline

HJ Sims Places $30M in Financing for Continuing Care Retirement Community in Valhalla, New York

Under new management, occupancy at The Knolls increased from 57 percent in 2016 to 91 percent pre-COVID.

VALHALLA, N.Y. — HJ Sims has placed $30 million in financing for The Bethel Methodist Home and its continuing care retirement community, The Knolls, in Valhalla, approximately 25 miles north of Midtown Manhattan. The community, which opened in 2002 under the name Westchester Meadows, offers independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing services on one campus.

