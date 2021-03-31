REBusinessOnline

HK Group Brokers $16M Sale of Warehouse, Distribution Building in Orange, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Industrial, Northeast

ORANGE, CONN. — Locally based firm HK Group has brokered the $16 million sale of a 162,036-square-foot warehouse and distribution building in Orange, located in the southern coastal part of the state. The building was constructed on 15.1 acres in 1992 and was fully leased to Restaurant Depot and British paper goods company Bunzl at the time of sale. A seller based in Westchester County, New York, sold the asset to an undisclosed institutional investor. Matthew Keefe and Franco Fellah of HK Group brokered the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  