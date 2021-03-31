HK Group Brokers $16M Sale of Warehouse, Distribution Building in Orange, Connecticut

ORANGE, CONN. — Locally based firm HK Group has brokered the $16 million sale of a 162,036-square-foot warehouse and distribution building in Orange, located in the southern coastal part of the state. The building was constructed on 15.1 acres in 1992 and was fully leased to Restaurant Depot and British paper goods company Bunzl at the time of sale. A seller based in Westchester County, New York, sold the asset to an undisclosed institutional investor. Matthew Keefe and Franco Fellah of HK Group brokered the deal.