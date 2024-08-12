HKS Real Estate Advisors Arranges $30M Loan for Refinancing of New York City Mixed-Use Portfolio

NEW YORK CITY — HKS Real Estate Advisors has arranged a $30 million loan for the refinancing of a 65,787-square-foot mixed-use portfolio in New York City. The portfolio consists of eight buildings in Manhattan and The Bronx that collectively total 54 multifamily units and 17 commercial units. Commercial tenants include Mr. Green Laundry, Hunter Convenience Shop, Little Amber Nails & Spa and Monster Barber Shop. Michael Lee of HKS arranged the loan through Citigroup on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.