Located within the master-planned community of Century Farms in Antioch, the dual-branded Hampton Inn and Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel will feature 189 rooms.
HKS Real Estate Arranges $25M Construction Financing for Dual-Branded Hotel in Antioch, Tennessee

by Abby Cox

ANTIOCH, TENN. — HKS Real Estate Advisors has arranged $25 million in financing for the development of a dual-branded hotel located within the master-planned community of Century Farms in Antioch, approximately 12 miles southeast of downtown Nashville. The building will offer 189 rooms under the Hampton Inn brand and the Home2 Suites by Hilton brand. Mountain Commerce Bank provided $15.6 million in senior debt notes, while Nuveen provided $9.9 million in C-PACE financing for the borrower, Nish Jobalia and Nick Patel of Milap Hotels LLC.

