Monday, June 22, 2026
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LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

HKS Real Estate Arranges $37.5M Loan for Refinancing of Midtown Manhattan Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based intermediary HKS Real Estate Advisors has arranged a $37.5 million loan for the refinancing of 230 East 44th Street, a 164-unit apartment building in Midtown Manhattan. Known as The Centra, the 14-story building offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as 5,055 square feet of commercial space that was fully leased at the time of the loan closing to six tenants. Ayush Kapahi of HKS arranged the loan on behalf of the owner, Dalan Rentals. Infinity Funds provided the loan.

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