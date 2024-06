PARAMUS, N.J. — HKS Real Estate Advisors has arranged a $46.5 million CMBS loan for the refinancing of a 140-unit multifamily property located in the Northern New Jersey community of Paramus. The newly built property consists of three buildings on a 35-acre site. According to Apartments.com, the property is named Soldier Hill Commons and exclusively houses two-bedroom units. John Harrington of HKS Real Estate arranged the loan through Citigroup on behalf of the undisclosed borrower.