NEW YORK CITY — HKS Real Estate Advisors has arranged a $4 million acquisition loan for One Vandam, a 14,000-square-foot retail property located in the SoHo area of Manhattan. The four-unit property at 180 Sixth Ave. was fully leased at the time of the loan closing. Eugene Weinraub and Alex Dobosh of HKS Real Estate originated the loan through locally based bridge lender Emerald Creek Capital. The borrower was New York-based CRE8 Equities.