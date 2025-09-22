HKS Real Estate Arranges $6.9M in Acquisition Financing for Brooklyn Apartment Buildings

NEW YORK CITY — HKS Real Estate Advisors has arranged $6.9 million in acquisition financing across two loans for a trio of apartment buildings totaling 22 units in Brooklyn. The buildings at 104 and 112 Fort Greene Place offer a combined 16 units, while the building at 1094 Dean St. has six units. Derby Copeland Capital provided both loans, which totaled $4.5 million and $2.4 million, respectively. Michael Lee and Jacob Kaufman of HKS arranged the loans on behalf of the borrower, Lloyd Properties.