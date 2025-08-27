Wednesday, August 27, 2025
The-Renegade-Denton
Residents at The Renegade, a new multifamily project in Denton, will enjoy proximity to The University of North Texas, Texas Women's University, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital and the Rayzor Ranch mixed-use development.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

HL Communities Underway on 104-Unit Multifamily Project in Downtown Denton, Texas

by Taylor Williams

DENTON, TEXAS — HL Communities, the multifamily development arm of Holt Lunsford Commercial, is underway on construction of The Renegade, a 104-unit project that will be located in the North Texas city of Denton. Designed by Archon Corp., The Renegade will be a four-story building in the downtown area. Amenities will include a resident clubhouse, fitness facility, dedicated quiet study areas, pet recreation area and landscaped courtyard spaces. HL Communities is developing the project in partnership with Colo Development Partners. Harmony Bank is financing construction, which is expected to be complete in the second quarter of next year.

