HL Communities Underway on 104-Unit Multifamily Project in Downtown Denton, Texas

DENTON, TEXAS — HL Communities, the multifamily development arm of Holt Lunsford Commercial, is underway on construction of The Renegade, a 104-unit project that will be located in the North Texas city of Denton. Designed by Archon Corp., The Renegade will be a four-story building in the downtown area. Amenities will include a resident clubhouse, fitness facility, dedicated quiet study areas, pet recreation area and landscaped courtyard spaces. HL Communities is developing the project in partnership with Colo Development Partners. Harmony Bank is financing construction, which is expected to be complete in the second quarter of next year.