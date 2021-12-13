HLC Equity Acquires 330-Unit Elan City Centre Apartments in Metro Dallas

Elan City Centre in Farmers Branch totals 330 units. The property was built in 2013.

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Pittsburgh-based investment firm HLC Equity has acquired Elan City Centre, a 330-unit apartment community located in the northern Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch. Built in 2013, the property features one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 771 square feet. Amenities include a pool, 24-hour fitness center, business center, entertainment lounge, dog park and outdoor grilling stations. Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Will Balthrope, Michael Ware, Taylor Hill and Asher Hall of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, MIG Real Estate, in the transaction. The team also procured HLC Equity, which will rebrand the property as Layers Galleria, as the buyer.