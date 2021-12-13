REBusinessOnline

HLC Equity Acquires 330-Unit Elan City Centre Apartments in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Elan-City-Centre-Farmers-Branch

Elan City Centre in Farmers Branch totals 330 units. The property was built in 2013.

FARMERS BRANCH, TEXAS — Pittsburgh-based investment firm HLC Equity has acquired Elan City Centre, a 330-unit apartment community located in the northern Dallas suburb of Farmers Branch. Built in 2013, the property features one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 771 square feet. Amenities include a pool, 24-hour fitness center, business center, entertainment lounge, dog park and outdoor grilling stations. Drew Kile, Joey Tumminello, Will Balthrope, Michael Ware, Taylor Hill and Asher Hall of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, MIG Real Estate, in the transaction. The team also procured HLC Equity, which will rebrand the property as Layers Galleria, as the buyer.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  