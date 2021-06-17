REBusinessOnline

HLC Equity Acquires High Meadows Apartments in Durant, Oklahoma, for $21M

High Meadows-Apartments in Durant, Oklahoma totals 208 units. The property was built in 2007.

DURANT, OKLA. — HLC Equity, a national investment and management firm, has acquired High Meadows, a 208-unit apartment complex in Durant, located near the Texas-Oklahoma border. The property, which was built in 2007, fetched a sales price of $21 million. High Meadows offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units, according to Apartments.com. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, community clubhouse, playground, basketball court, dog parks and large communal outdoor areas. The seller was not disclosed.

