PRINCETON, TEXAS — HLC Equity, a Pittsburgh-based investment and management firm, has refinanced Southgate Apartments, a 156-unit multifamily complex located northeast of Dallas in Princeton. According to Apartments.com, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center and a resident clubhouse. Berkadia originated the long-term, Fannie Mae loan, the amount of which was not disclosed.