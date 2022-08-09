REBusinessOnline

HLC Equity Sells 192-Unit Toscana Apartments in Carrollton, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — HLC Equity has sold Toscana Apartments, a 192-unit multifamily property in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. The complex was originally built in 1986 and offers a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, pet play area and outdoor grilling and dining stations. HLC Equity acquired the property in 2017 for $13.2 million and implemented a value-add program that upgraded unit interiors and common areas. California-based Archway Equities purchased the asset for an undisclosed price. David Austin and Rob Key of JLL brokered the deal. Toscana Apartments was 99 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  