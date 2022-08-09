HLC Equity Sells 192-Unit Toscana Apartments in Carrollton, Texas

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — HLC Equity has sold Toscana Apartments, a 192-unit multifamily property in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. The complex was originally built in 1986 and offers a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, pet play area and outdoor grilling and dining stations. HLC Equity acquired the property in 2017 for $13.2 million and implemented a value-add program that upgraded unit interiors and common areas. California-based Archway Equities purchased the asset for an undisclosed price. David Austin and Rob Key of JLL brokered the deal. Toscana Apartments was 99 percent occupied at the time of sale.