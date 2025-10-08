HLCI Breaks Ground on 632,354 SF Industrial Project in Southeast Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Holt Lunsford Commercial Investments (HLCI) has broken ground on Burleson Tech, a 632,354-square-foot industrial project in Austin. The site at 7051 Burleson Road is located about three miles outside of the downtown area, adjacent to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The development will feature four buildings that will range in size from 103,516 to 263,609 square feet. Three of the structures will have rear-load configurations and 32-foot clear heights, while the largest of the four buildings will feature a cross-dock layout and 36-foot clear heights. Completion is slated for mid-2026. Live Oak Real Estate is the leasing agent.