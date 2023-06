MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Holt Lunsford Commercial Investments (HLCI) has delivered Stoneridge at Hampton Road, a 421,890-square-foot industrial project in the northern Dallas suburb of McKinney. The freestanding, cross-dock facility features 36-foot clear heights, 93 dock positions, 185-foot truck court depths, 83 trailer parking stalls and 3,463 square feet of office space. Holt Lunsford Commercial is also the leasing agent for the project.