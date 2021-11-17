REBusinessOnline

HLCI Sells 700,000 SF Industrial Portfolio in Dallas Area to TA Realty

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Valwood-Trade-Center-Carrollton

Pictured is Valwood Trade Center, a 138,975-square-foot distribution center in Carrollton that is one of five properties in the recently sold portfolio.

DALLAS — Locally based firm Holt Lunsford Commercial Investments (HLCI) has sold a portfolio of five shallow-bay industrial properties totaling approximately 700,000 square feet in the Dallas area to Boston-based investment firm TA Realty. The sales price was not disclosed. Two of the properties, Valwood Trade Center and Golden Bear Distribution Center, are located in Carrollton. The remainder of the portfolio consists of McKinney Logistics Center, Richardson Logistics Center and Edmonds Airport Trade Center, located in Lewisville. HLCI developed all of the assets between late 2020 and the summer of 2021.

