HLCI to Develop 238,000 SF Industrial Project in North Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Holt Lunsford Commercial Investments (HLCI) will develop Meacham 820 Crossing, a 238,000-square-foot industrial project in North Fort Worth. The development will consist of two buildings totaling approximately 105,000 and 133,000 square feet on a 26.5-acre site at the northwest corner of Old Decatur Road and I-820. Both buildings will feature 32-foot clear heights and dock-high loading doors, in addition to “deep” truck courts and “generous” car parking space. Construction is set to begin before the end of the year and to last about 12 months.