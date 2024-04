AUSTIN, TEXAS — Holt Lunsford Commercial Investments (HLCI) will develop SouthPark 183, a 246,310-square-foot industrial project in Austin. The 19.1-acre site is located within an opportunity zone, approximately nine miles from downtown Austin and two miles from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. HLCI acquired the land in December with plans to develop three shallow-bay buildings. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of next year.