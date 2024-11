HOUSTON — Dallas-based Holt Lunsford Commercial Investments (HLCI) will develop a 254,000-square-foot industrial project in northwest Houston. The site at 11010 Jones Road spans 23 acres. The development will comprise a 204,800-square-foot front-load building and a 50,000-square-foot rear-load building, as well as designated trailer parking space and five acres for outdoor storage. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2025. A tentative completion date has not yet been announced.