HLI Partners, Whitley Capital to Develop 116,000 SF Industrial Facility in Sanford, Florida

SANFORD, FLA. — HLI Partners and Whitley Capital have partnered to develop a 116,000-square-foot industrial facility at the corner of West Airport Boulevard and McCracken Road in Logisticenter at Sanford. The project is a build-to-suit development for game distributer PHD Games, which signed a 10-year lease for the facility and will occupy 81,330 square feet. HLI Partners will market the remaining 34,600 square feet of available space.

The new facility will house PHD Games and its sister company, Coqui Hobby, as a consolidation of its two existing locations. The facility is scheduled for occupancy in the second quarter of 2026.

Additionally, HLI will lease both of PHD Game’s current properties at 623 Trestle Point (20,716 square feet) in Sanford and 390 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd. (21,881 square feet) in Longwood, Fla.