HLNP Sells Industrial Outdoor Storage Site in Hanover, Maryland for $21.1M

HANOVER, MD. — HLNP LLC has sold Last-Mile @ BWI, an industrial outdoor storage site located at 1200 Stoney Run Road in Hanover, for $21.1 million. The industrial-zoned land is 100 percent leased and was sold to NorthBridge Partners. Cris Abramson, Brian Kruger, Ben McCarty and Nicholas Signor of Newmark brokered the sale.

Located directly adjacent to Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI), Last Mile @ BWI sits on 13.6 acres within Baltimore Commons Industrial Park, a 34-building campus spanning 4.1 million square feet. The site includes about nine acres of paved parking and storage and offers the potential to build Class A industrial product in the Baltimore-Washington Corridor.