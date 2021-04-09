REBusinessOnline

HLNP Sells Industrial Outdoor Storage Site in Hanover, Maryland for $21.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Maryland, Southeast

Last Mile at BWI

Located directly adjacent to Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI), Last Mile @ BWI sits on 13.6 acres within Baltimore Commons Industrial Park, a 34-building campus spanning 4.1 million square feet.

HANOVER, MD. — HLNP LLC has sold Last-Mile @ BWI, an industrial outdoor storage site located at 1200 Stoney Run Road in Hanover, for $21.1 million. The industrial-zoned land is 100 percent leased and was sold to NorthBridge Partners. Cris Abramson, Brian Kruger, Ben McCarty and Nicholas Signor of Newmark brokered the sale.

Located directly adjacent to Baltimore-Washington International Airport (BWI), Last Mile @ BWI sits on 13.6 acres within Baltimore Commons Industrial Park, a 34-building campus spanning 4.1 million square feet. The site includes about nine acres of paved parking and storage and offers the potential to build Class A industrial product in the Baltimore-Washington Corridor.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  