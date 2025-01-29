Wednesday, January 29, 2025
HM Cragg Signs 92,224 SF Industrial Lease at Nexus at Opus Park in Suburban Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. — HM Cragg, a provider of backup power solutions, has signed a 92,224-square-foot industrial lease at Nexus at Opus Park in the Minneapolis suburb of Eden Prairie. Endeavor Development is the owner and developer for the two-building, 174,230-square-foot project. HM Cragg is relocating from 7490 Bush Lake Road in Edina and will open its new facility in early 2026. James DePietro and Matt Oelschlager of CBRE represented Endeavor, while Jay O’Brien of Great Places Co. represented the tenant. Nexus at Opus Park is a redevelopment of the former American Family Insurance office campus. Demolition of the 14.4-acre site is scheduled to begin in March, with both buildings slated for delivery in the fourth quarter. Opus Park is a larger mixed-use development.

