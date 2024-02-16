Friday, February 16, 2024
Brickell City Centre in Miami totals 4.9 million square feet. H&M will open at the mixed-use development later this year.
H&M Signs 25,000 SF Retail Lease at Shops at Brickell City Centre in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — H&M has signed a 25,000-square-foot lease to occupy an anchor space at The Shops at Brickell City Centre (BCC) in Miami. Scheduled to open later this year, the global clothing retailer will occupy two levels at the property, which serves as the primary retail component of BCC, a 4.9 million-square-foot mixed-use development that first opened in 2016. Developed by Swire Properties, BCC also features two residential towers, two office buildings, food hall and the EAST Miami hotel. Other tenants at the development include a flagship Saks Fifth Avenue, Zara, Levi’s and Chanel Fragrance and Beauty Boutique.

