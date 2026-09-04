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harris-teeter-development-site
Upon completion, the multifamily project will include 221 rental homes and 10,000 square feet of multi-tenant commercial space.
AcquisitionsBuild-to-RentDevelopmentNorth CarolinaSoutheast

HMF Americana Acquires Land from Harris Teeter in Metro Charlotte, Plans Build-to-Rent Development

by Abby Cox

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — HMF Americana, a “hybrid home” development firm, has acquired a development site in metro Charlotte from locally based grocer Harris Teeter with plans to develop a 221-unit build-to-rent residential community. Situated between Stallings and Weddington, N.C., the development will include cottage-style rental homes, along with a portion of homes that will be reserved for residents age 55 and older. The project will also feature approximately 10,000 square feet of multi-tenant commercial space, with additional land available for future expansion. Dowell Finch of New South Properties is leading commercial leasing efforts at the property.

Site work is expected to begin next month, followed by vertical construction in the first quarter of 2027. Initial resident move-ins are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2027. 

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