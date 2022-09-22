HNTB Signs 25,650 SF Office Lease at Aspiria in Overland Park, Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — HNTB has signed a 25,650-square-foot office lease to relocate its Overland Park office to Aspiria. The lease commences in January. HNTB offers engineering and architecture services for infrastructure. Its recent notable projects include the Denver International Airport, the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium and the Los Angeles International Airport. Locally, HNTB has worked on the University of Kansas Memorial Stadium renovation, the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement project and the KC streetcar extension.

Dina Zavislak and Charles Daggett of Savills, along with Chris Wally of Wally & Co., represented HNTB. Occidental Management owns the 207-acre Aspiria campus, which is a redevelopment of the former Sprint headquarters.