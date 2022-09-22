REBusinessOnline

HNTB Signs 25,650 SF Office Lease at Aspiria in Overland Park, Kansas

Posted on by in Kansas, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — HNTB has signed a 25,650-square-foot office lease to relocate its Overland Park office to Aspiria. The lease commences in January. HNTB offers engineering and architecture services for infrastructure. Its recent notable projects include the Denver International Airport, the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium and the Los Angeles International Airport. Locally, HNTB has worked on the University of Kansas Memorial Stadium renovation, the Buck O’Neil Bridge replacement project and the KC streetcar extension.

Dina Zavislak and Charles Daggett of Savills, along with Chris Wally of Wally & Co., represented HNTB. Occidental Management owns the 207-acre Aspiria campus, which is a redevelopment of the former Sprint headquarters.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
6
Webinar: How to Make Data-Driven Decisions in Student Housing
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  