HNTB Signs 48,046 SF Office Lease in Arlington, Virginia

by John Nelson

ARLINGTON, VA. — HNTB Corp., an infrastructure solutions firm, has relocated and expanded its office footprint in Arlington, a Northern Virginia suburb of Washington, D.C. The company will now occupy 48,046 square feet across two full floors at 1812 North Moore, a 35-story office tower spanning 537,000 square feet.

HNTB will move from its current space at the nearby Shirlington Tower in spring 2026. The move represents a 13,000-square-foot expansion for HNTB. Savills represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Yorke Allen, Herbert Mansinne and Lee Brinkman of JLL represented the undisclosed landlord.

