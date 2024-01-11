Hoag Plans $1B Sun Family Medical Campus Expansion in Irvine, California

IRVINE, CALIF. — Hoag, a nonprofit healthcare delivery network in Orange County, is developing a $1 billion expansion at its Sun Family Campus medical facilities in Irvine.

The new campus will include specialty care institutes for surgical innovation, cancer and digestive and women’s health, as well as dedicated urgent care services for cancer patients. The six new buildings will house 155 inpatient beds, eight operating rooms, 24 ICU beds and 120,000 square feet of ambulatory facilities. The campus will also feature outdoor spaces for therapies and meditation, including numerous healing gardens programmed to create unique and meaningful experiences for patients and caregivers.

Last September, Hoag broke ground on the first phase of the project, which is named in recognition of the support of Diana and David Sun, who donated $50 million toward the project. Construction of the first phase is underway, and Sun Family Campus is slated to open to patients in 2026.

The project team includes McCarthy Building Cos., LPA Design Studios, Jacobs, HB&A, KPFF and tk1sc.