Hoar Begins Construction on $18.3M Hospital Expansion, Renovation in Cordele, Georgia

CORDELE, GA. — Hoar Construction has broken ground on the expansion and renovation of Crisp Regional Hospital in Cordele, about 66 miles south of Macon via I-75. Completion of the $18.3 million project is scheduled for August 2025.

Plans include the addition of 15,000 square feet across two stories, including 7,500 square feet of operating suite space. Renovations will also include updates to the hospital’s existing administration, post-operation and entrance and waiting room spaces.

The project team includes architect CDH Partners, program manager Impact Development Management, structural engineer Walter P. Moore, civil engineer Columbia Engineering and MEP engineer NBP Engineers.