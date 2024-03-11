Monday, March 11, 2024
Upon completion, the building will total 346,000 square feet across 11 stories.
AlabamaCivicDevelopmentHealthcareSoutheast

Hoar Completes Vertical Construction of $128M UAB Medicine Rehabilitation Facility in Birmingham

by John Nelson

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Hoar Construction has topped out the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Medicine’s new $128 million Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility in downtown Birmingham. Located along 7th Avenue South, the building will total 346,000 square feet across 11 stories. In addition to 136 patient beds, the facility will comprise two levels of administration, conferencing and mechanical space and four floors of parking. Construction, which began in May 2022, is scheduled for completion in early 2025.

